Trade Suruga Bank Ltd. - 8358 CFD

What is Suruga Bank Ltd. (8358)?

Suruga Bank Ltd. is a regional financial institution based in Japan, providing a range of banking services to individuals and businesses. The bank offers deposit accounts, loans, mortgages, and other financial products tailored to the needs of its customers. Suruga Bank serves primarily the local community, focusing on retail banking and small to medium-sized enterprises. It operates through a network of branches and ATMs, facilitating access to banking services across its service area. The bank also engages in investment and asset management activities, supporting clients with financial planning and wealth management. Suruga Bank emphasizes customer service and local economic development, contributing to the financial well-being of its community. It operates under regulatory frameworks governing Japanese banking institutions and adheres to standards for financial stability and compliance. The bank's management focuses on sustainable growth and adapting to changes in the financial industry. Suruga Bank Ltd. is headquartered in Shizuoka, Japan.

Suruga Bank Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trades with Suruga Bank Ltd. priced at ¥2265.1. It fluctuates between ¥2243.3 and ¥2277.3, marking a daily change of +0.0887%.

FAQ: Suruga Bank Ltd. (8358)

What is the current price of 8358 stock?

Suruga Bank Ltd. ended the day at ¥2265.1.

Does 8358 pay dividends?

Suruga Bank Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 8358 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Suruga Bank Ltd. does not have a direct presence in the UAE and operates via local partners only.

What is 8358 best known for?

The bank is most famous for its retail banking and mortgage services.

What assets are typically shown together with 8358?

Commonly shown alongside 8358: Bath & Body Works, Inc., Bureau Veritas, SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Staples UCITS ETF