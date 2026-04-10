Trade Bureau Veritas International - BVI CFD

What is Bureau Veritas (BVI)?

Bureau Veritas is a global company specializing in testing, inspection, and certification services. Established in the early 19th century, it provides quality assurance and compliance solutions across various industries including construction, automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods. The company operates worldwide, offering services that help organizations meet regulatory requirements, manage risks, and improve performance. Its expertise spans areas such as environmental, health and safety, social responsibility, and supply chain management. Bureau Veritas supports clients in ensuring product safety, sustainability, and operational efficiency through technical inspections, audits, and certification processes. The company’s operations are structured to address the evolving needs of industries facing complex regulatory landscapes and increasing demands for transparency and accountability.

Bureau Veritas Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, with Bureau Veritas priced at €27.19. During the session, the price ranged between €26.85 and €27.38, with a daily percentage movement of +0.8166%.

FAQ: Bureau Veritas (BVI)

What is the current price of BVI stock?

The current price stands at €27.19.

Does BVI pay dividends?

Bureau Veritas pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BVI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Bureau Veritas has an official regional office presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is BVI best known for?

The company is most famous for its testing, inspection, and certification services worldwide.

What assets are typically shown together with BVI?

Commonly shown alongside BVI: Addtech, Royal Bank of Canada (CAD), Babcock