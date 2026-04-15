Trade Surge Energy Inc - SGY CFD

What is Surge Energy Inc (SGY)?

Surge Energy Inc is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Western Canada, focusing on light oil and natural gas assets. Its operations involve the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties, employing various extraction techniques to optimize production. Surge Energy emphasizes operational efficiency and cost management within its portfolio to maintain sustainable production levels. The company is part of the broader Canadian oil and gas sector, which is characterized by fluctuating commodity prices and regulatory considerations. Surge Energy's activities contribute to the regional energy supply and economic development, with attention to environmental and safety standards in its operations.

Surge Energy Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market activity, with Swissquote Group Holding SA trading at C$8.86. It has fluctuated between C$8.76 and C$9, reflecting a daily change of -1.6797%.

FAQ: Surge Energy Inc (SGY)

What is the current price of SGY stock?

Surge Energy Inc's current price is C$8.86.

Does SGY pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SGY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Surge Energy Inc does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is SGY best known for?

Surge Energy Inc is most famous for its oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

What assets are typically shown together with SGY?

Commonly shown alongside SGY: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Wisdomtree Enhanced Commodity EX-Agriculture UCITS ETF