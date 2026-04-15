Trade Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc - SHO CFD

What is Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership and operation of hotels. The company focuses on acquiring, renovating, and managing full-service and select-service hotels across various markets. Its portfolio includes properties affiliated with well-known hotel brands, catering to business and leisure travelers. The company generates revenue primarily through hotel operations and property management, emphasizing asset management and capital improvements to enhance property value. It operates within the hospitality sector, adapting to market trends and guest preferences to maintain competitiveness in the lodging industry.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market participation, with Sonoco Products Co trading at $9.59. The price range has been between $9.52 and $9.71, with a daily change of -1.6495%.

FAQ: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

What is the current price of SHO stock?

The last traded price is $9.59.

Does SHO pay dividends?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SHO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is SHO best known for?

The company is most famous for owning and operating a portfolio of upscale hotels.

What assets are typically shown together with SHO?

Commonly shown alongside SHO: Axsome Therapeutics Inc, Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (Euronext Dublin), PTC Therapeutics Inc