Trade Southwest Gas Holdings Inc - SWX CFD

What is Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)?

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc is a natural gas utility company that provides distribution and transportation services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates primarily in the southwestern United States, serving regions including Arizona, Nevada, and California. Its services include the delivery of natural gas, infrastructure maintenance, and customer support. Southwest Gas Holdings focuses on the safe and reliable supply of natural gas, operating an extensive network of pipelines and related facilities. The company is regulated by state public utility commissions and adheres to safety and environmental standards. It plays a role in regional energy supply and infrastructure development, contributing to energy needs for heating, cooking, and industrial processes. The company’s operations are influenced by regulatory policies, energy market conditions, and infrastructure investment requirements.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by real-time trading activity, with SunCoke Energy Inc at $91.21. It has fluctuated within a daily range from $89.94 to $91.48, showing a daily change of +0.1096%.

FAQ: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

What is the current price of SWX stock?

The current price is $91.21.

Does SWX pay dividends?

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc pays dividends regularly.

Does SWX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc does not maintain a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is SWX best known for?

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc is most famous for its natural gas utility services in the southwestern United States.

What assets are typically shown together with SWX?

Commonly shown alongside SWX: Hain Celestial Group Inc/The, Emeis SA (formerly Orpea SA), UBS Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF