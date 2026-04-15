Trade Suncorp Group Limited - SUNau CFD

What is Suncorp Group Limited (SUNau)?

Suncorp Group Limited is a financial services company headquartered in Australia, offering a diverse range of insurance, banking, and wealth management products. Established through the merger of several regional insurers, the company has grown to become one of the largest providers in the Australian market. Its operations encompass general insurance, life insurance, and banking services, catering to individuals, businesses, and corporate clients. The company maintains a network of branches and digital platforms to serve its customers across various regions. It is known for its integrated approach to financial services, combining insurance and banking under one corporate structure. The company also engages in risk management and investment activities as part of its broader financial services portfolio. With a focus on sustainability and corporate responsibility, it participates in community initiatives and supports environmental programs. The company operates within a regulated environment, adhering to financial and insurance industry standards in Australia and New Zealand.

Suncorp Group Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trades with Suncorp Group Limited priced at A$16.597. This session, the price has ranged from A$16.313 to A$16.583, recording a daily change of +1.3486%.

FAQ: Suncorp Group Limited (SUNau)

What is the current price of SUNau stock?

The current price stands at A$16.597.

Does SUNau pay dividends?

Suncorp Group Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SUNau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Suncorp Group Limited operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is SUNau best known for?

Suncorp Group Limited is most famous for its insurance and banking services.

What assets are typically shown together with SUNau?

Commonly shown alongside SUNau: Develop Global Ltd, Altria Group Inc, CNA Financial Corp