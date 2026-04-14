Trade Suncor Energy - SU CFD

What is Suncor Energy (SU)?

Suncor Energy is an integrated energy company primarily engaged in the production of synthetic crude from oil sands, conventional oil and natural gas extraction, refining, and marketing of petroleum products. The company operates oil sands mining and in-situ projects, alongside conventional oil and gas operations. Suncor Energy also owns and operates refineries and a network of retail fuel outlets. Its business model integrates upstream and downstream activities to optimize resource development and product distribution. The company is involved in initiatives related to sustainability and environmental management within the energy sector. Suncor Energy's operations are concentrated in Canada, with additional interests in offshore oil and gas projects.

Suncor Energy Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, as Suncor Energy trades at $63.38. The range for the day extends from $63.26 to $64.61, showing a daily change of -2.0676%.

FAQ: Suncor Energy (SU)

What is the current price of SU stock?

The current trading price is $63.38.

Does SU pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SU have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Suncor Energy operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is SU best known for?

Suncor Energy is most famous for its integrated energy operations including oil sands development and refining.

What assets are typically shown together with SU?

Commonly shown alongside SU: iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF, JD Sports Fashion, Bentley Systems, Incorporated