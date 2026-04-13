Trade Bentley Systems, Incorporated - BSY CFD

What is Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)?

Bentley Systems, Incorporated is a software development company that provides solutions for the design, construction, and operation of infrastructure. The company's products serve professionals in architecture, engineering, construction, and operations by offering tools for building information modeling (BIM), computer-aided design (CAD), and project delivery. Bentley Systems supports a wide range of infrastructure types including roads, bridges, utilities, and buildings. Its software enables users to plan, design, analyze, and manage infrastructure projects with a focus on improving efficiency and sustainability. The company also offers cloud-based services and digital twin technologies to facilitate collaboration and data integration. Headquartered in the United States, Bentley Systems operates globally and collaborates with industry stakeholders to advance infrastructure innovation and digital transformation.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active session trading, as Bentley Systems, Incorporated trades at $32.26. Intraday, the price has ranged from $30.98 to $32.25 with a daily change of +2.4023%.

FAQ: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)

What is the current price of BSY stock?

The last recorded price is $32.26.

Does BSY pay dividends?

Bentley Systems, Incorporated pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BSY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a registered office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is BSY best known for?

The company is most famous for its software solutions in infrastructure engineering.

What assets are typically shown together with BSY?

Commonly shown alongside BSY: Antero Resources, Salzgitter, China Everbright