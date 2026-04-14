Trade Suncor Energy Inc. - SUca CFD

What is Suncor (SUca)?

Suncor Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the production of synthetic crude from oil sands, as well as conventional oil and natural gas operations. It operates refineries and markets petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company’s activities encompass upstream exploration and production, midstream transportation, and downstream refining and marketing. Suncor is recognized for its significant presence in the Alberta oil sands region. It incorporates sustainability and environmental management practices in its operations, focusing on reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency. The company operates within a regulatory environment that addresses environmental, safety, and operational standards. It engages in community relations and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Suncor Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with Suncor at C$87.31. The price has moved within a range of C$87.06 to C$88.83, reflecting a daily percentage change of -2.1824%.

FAQ: Suncor (SUca)

What is the current price of SUca stock?

The current price is C$87.31.

Does SUca pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SUca have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Suncor has an official regional office located in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is SUca best known for?

Suncor is most famous for its integrated energy operations including oil sands development and refining.

What assets are typically shown together with SUca?

Commonly shown alongside SUca: Scholastic Corp, Caleres Inc, Blink Charging Co.