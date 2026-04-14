Trade Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. - 4506 CFD

What is Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (4506)?

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. is a Japanese pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The company focuses on therapeutic areas including psychiatry, neurology, oncology, and other specialty fields. It operates through various business segments, including pharmaceuticals and other healthcare-related products. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma emphasizes innovation in drug discovery and development, aiming to address unmet medical needs. The company also engages in collaborations and partnerships to enhance its research capabilities and expand its product portfolio. Its operations extend internationally, contributing to global healthcare advancements. The company is part of the broader Sumitomo Group, a large Japanese conglomerate with diverse business interests.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price movement as Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. trades at ¥2036.1. Its session range spans from ¥1984.8 to ¥2049.6, with a daily change of +2.7627%.

FAQ: Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (4506)

What is the current price of 4506 stock?

The current price stands at ¥2036.1.

Does 4506 pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4506 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is 4506 best known for?

The company is most famous for its pharmaceutical products and innovative drug development.

What assets are typically shown together with 4506?

Commonly shown alongside 4506: Ovintiv Inc., Liberty Class C, AstraZeneca - GBP