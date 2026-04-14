Trade Sumitomo Corporation - 8053 CFD

What is Sumitomo Corporation (8053)?

Sumitomo Corporation is a global trading company headquartered in Japan. It operates across a diverse range of industries including metal products, transportation and construction systems, infrastructure, media, and lifestyle-related goods and services. The company engages in various business activities such as import and export, wholesale, retail, and investment. It plays a significant role in facilitating international trade and investment, leveraging its extensive network and expertise to support industrial development. Sumitomo Corporation is part of the larger Sumitomo Group, one of Japan's prominent keiretsu conglomerates, and it maintains a strong presence in both domestic and international markets. The company emphasizes sustainable business practices and innovation in its operations.

Sumitomo Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest market exchanges, with Sumitomo Corporation at ¥6081.98. It has traded within a range from ¥6054.23 to ¥6152.93, experiencing a daily change of +0.1783%.

FAQ: Sumitomo Corporation (8053)

What is the current price of 8053 stock?

The latest trading price is ¥6081.98.

Does 8053 pay dividends?

Sumitomo Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 8053 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sumitomo Corporation has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 8053 best known for?

The company is most famous for its diversified trading and investment operations across multiple industries.

What assets are typically shown together with 8053?

Commonly shown alongside 8053: Freeport, Pilgrims Pride, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc