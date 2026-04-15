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Trade Pilgrims Pride - PPC CFD

34.64-1.17%
The chart shows the PPC stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 34.64, a high of 34.56, and a low of 34.35.
Sell

34.51

Buy

34.64

0.13
Low: 34.35High: 34.56
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.13
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$4.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close35.01
Open34.38
1-Year Change-34.51%
Day's Range34.35 - 34.56

Trade Pilgrims Pride - PPC CFD

What is Pilgrims Pride (PPC)?

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is a major poultry producer engaged in the processing and distribution of chicken products. The company operates vertically integrated facilities that encompass breeding, hatching, processing, and further processing of poultry. Pilgrim's Pride supplies fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retail, foodservice, and international markets. Its product portfolio includes whole birds, parts, prepared foods, and cooked items. The company emphasizes food safety, quality control, and compliance with regulatory standards throughout its operations. Pilgrim's Pride also focuses on sustainability initiatives related to animal welfare, environmental impact, and resource management. It operates primarily in the United States, Mexico, and other international markets, serving a broad customer base that includes grocery chains, restaurants, and distributors.

Pilgrims Pride Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing buy and sell activity, with Pilgrims Pride at $34.64. The price today has fluctuated between $34.35 and $34.95, with a percentage move of -1.5977%.

FAQ: Pilgrims Pride (PPC)

What is the current price of PPC stock?

Pilgrims Pride's current trading value is $34.64.

Does PPC pay dividends?

Pilgrims Pride pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PPC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Pilgrims Pride does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is PPC best known for?

Pilgrims Pride is most famous for being a leading poultry producer in the United States.

What assets are typically shown together with PPC?

Commonly shown alongside PPC: Australian Agricultural Company, Verra Mobility Corp, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

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Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
16:23 (UTC), 13 April 2026
Pilgrim's Pride prices tender offer for up to USD 250 million of 6.25% notes due 2033
GlobeNewswireEurope
16:22 (UTC), 13 April 2026
Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Its 6.250% Senior Notes Due 2033
Public TechnologiesEurope
23:19 (UTC), 10 April 2026
Pilgrim’s Pride sees USD 471.5 million early tenders for USD 250 million note buyback
GlobeNewswireEurope
23:18 (UTC), 10 April 2026
Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for up to $250 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 6.250% Senior Notes Due 2033
Public TechnologiesEurope
20:30 (UTC), 8 April 2026
Pilgrim's Pride to host first-quarter earnings call and webcast
GlobeNewswireEurope
20:30 (UTC), 8 April 2026
Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation to Host First Quarter Earnings Call on April 30, 2026
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10:03 (UTC), 2 April 2026
Pilgrim's Pride announces annual shareholder meeting```

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