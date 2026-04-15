Trade Pilgrims Pride - PPC CFD

What is Pilgrims Pride (PPC)?

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is a major poultry producer engaged in the processing and distribution of chicken products. The company operates vertically integrated facilities that encompass breeding, hatching, processing, and further processing of poultry. Pilgrim's Pride supplies fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retail, foodservice, and international markets. Its product portfolio includes whole birds, parts, prepared foods, and cooked items. The company emphasizes food safety, quality control, and compliance with regulatory standards throughout its operations. Pilgrim's Pride also focuses on sustainability initiatives related to animal welfare, environmental impact, and resource management. It operates primarily in the United States, Mexico, and other international markets, serving a broad customer base that includes grocery chains, restaurants, and distributors.

Pilgrims Pride Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing buy and sell activity, with Pilgrims Pride at $34.64. The price today has fluctuated between $34.35 and $34.95, with a percentage move of -1.5977%.

FAQ: Pilgrims Pride (PPC)

What is the current price of PPC stock?

Pilgrims Pride's current trading value is $34.64.

Does PPC pay dividends?

Pilgrims Pride pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PPC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Pilgrims Pride does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is PPC best known for?

Pilgrims Pride is most famous for being a leading poultry producer in the United States.

What assets are typically shown together with PPC?

Commonly shown alongside PPC: Australian Agricultural Company, Verra Mobility Corp, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.