Trade Stewart Information Services Corp - STC CFD

What is Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)?

Stewart Information Services Corporation is a provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company offers title insurance policies, escrow and closing services, and other related products that facilitate real estate transactions. Stewart Information Services supports homebuyers, lenders, real estate professionals, and developers by ensuring clear property titles and managing transaction processes. The company operates through a network of agents and offices across various regions. Its services contribute to reducing risks associated with property ownership and transfers. Stewart Information Services is part of the broader real estate services industry, focusing on compliance and risk mitigation.

Stewart Information Services Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market trading, with Stewart Information Services Corp priced at $65.24. The day's trading range is between $63.8 and $65.47, reflecting a daily change of +0.4632%.

FAQ: Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)

What is the current price of STC stock?

The stock is priced at $65.24.

Does STC pay dividends?

Stewart Information Services Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does STC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Stewart Information Services Corp does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is STC best known for?

Stewart Information Services Corp is most famous for title insurance and real estate services.

What assets are typically shown together with STC?

Commonly shown alongside STC: Zumiez Inc, Caesars, Cummins