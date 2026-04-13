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Trade Cummins - CMI CFD

614.52-0.17%
The chart shows the CMI stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 614.52, a high of 615.45, and a low of 609.47.
Sell

611.94

Buy

614.52

2.58
Low: 609.47High: 615.45
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread2.58
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021457 %
(-$4.29)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02146%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000765 %
(-$0.15)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00076%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close615.84
Open615.45
1-Year Change115.43%
Day's Range609.47 - 615.45

Trade Cummins - CMI CFD

What is Cummins (CMI)?

Cummins Inc. is a global corporation that designs, manufactures, and distributes engines, power generation equipment, and related components. The company serves various markets including automotive, industrial, construction, and agriculture. Cummins produces diesel and natural gas engines, electric powertrains, and hybrid systems. It also offers filtration, fuel systems, turbochargers, and emission solutions. The company operates through multiple segments such as Engine, Power Systems, Components, and Distribution. Cummins emphasizes innovation in clean and efficient technologies to meet regulatory standards and customer needs. It maintains a global presence with manufacturing facilities, research centers, and distribution networks. Sustainability and corporate responsibility are integral to its business strategy, focusing on reducing environmental impact and supporting communities.

Cummins Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by session activity, as Cummins trades at $614.52. The intraday range lies between $607.54 and $617.1, showing a daily change percentage of -0.2323%.

FAQ: Cummins (CMI)

What is the current price of CMI stock?

Cummins is priced at $614.52 currently.

Does CMI pay dividends?

Cummins pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CMI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cummins operates in the UAE with a regional office located in Dubai Industrial City.

What is CMI best known for?

Cummins is most famous for its diesel and alternative fuel engines and power generation products.

What assets are typically shown together with CMI?

Commonly shown alongside CMI: ICU Medical Inc, State Street SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF, Dentsu Group Inc.

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