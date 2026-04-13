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What is Cummins (CMI)?

Cummins Inc. is a global corporation that designs, manufactures, and distributes engines, power generation equipment, and related components. The company serves various markets including automotive, industrial, construction, and agriculture. Cummins produces diesel and natural gas engines, electric powertrains, and hybrid systems. It also offers filtration, fuel systems, turbochargers, and emission solutions. The company operates through multiple segments such as Engine, Power Systems, Components, and Distribution. Cummins emphasizes innovation in clean and efficient technologies to meet regulatory standards and customer needs. It maintains a global presence with manufacturing facilities, research centers, and distribution networks. Sustainability and corporate responsibility are integral to its business strategy, focusing on reducing environmental impact and supporting communities.

Cummins Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by session activity, as Cummins trades at $614.52. The intraday range lies between $607.54 and $617.1, showing a daily change percentage of -0.2323%.

FAQ: Cummins (CMI)

What is the current price of CMI stock?

Cummins is priced at $614.52 currently.

Does CMI pay dividends?

Cummins pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CMI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cummins operates in the UAE with a regional office located in Dubai Industrial City.

What is CMI best known for?

Cummins is most famous for its diesel and alternative fuel engines and power generation products.

What assets are typically shown together with CMI?

Commonly shown alongside CMI: ICU Medical Inc, State Street SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF, Dentsu Group Inc.