Trade Dentsu Group Inc. - 4324 CFD

What is Dentsu Group Inc. (4324)?

Dentsu Group Inc. is a Japanese multinational advertising and public relations company. It offers a wide array of services including advertising, media planning and buying, digital marketing, public relations, and content creation. The company serves clients across various industries, providing integrated communication solutions to support brand development and consumer engagement. Dentsu Group operates globally, with a network of subsidiaries and affiliates facilitating its international presence. It invests in data analytics, technology, and creative services to enhance marketing effectiveness. The company plays a significant role in the advertising industry, contributing to the evolution of marketing practices and media strategies. Dentsu Group emphasizes innovation and adaptability in response to changing market dynamics and consumer behavior.

Dentsu Group Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading developments, with Dentsu Group Inc. valued at ¥3093.9. The instrument's price fluctuated between ¥3063 and ¥3135.9 during the session, showing a daily change of -2.6239%.

FAQ: Dentsu Group Inc. (4324)

What is the current price of 4324 stock?

The last trading price is ¥3093.9.

Does 4324 pay dividends?

Dentsu Group Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4324 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Dentsu Group Inc. has an official presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai Internet City.

What is 4324 best known for?

The company is most famous for its advertising and public relations services.

What assets are typically shown together with 4324?

Commonly shown alongside 4324: Intuitive Machines Inc, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, PetroChina