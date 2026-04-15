Trade Stellus Capital Investment Corp - SCM CFD

What is Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM)?

Stellus Capital Investment Corp is a business development company that primarily focuses on providing financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. The company typically invests in debt instruments, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and other debt-related securities. Its investment strategy aims to support companies across various industries by offering flexible capital structures tailored to meet specific business needs. Stellus Capital Investment Corp operates within the financial services sector, emphasizing credit-oriented investments. The company manages a diversified portfolio designed to generate income and capital appreciation through interest payments and loan repayments. It works closely with its portfolio companies to facilitate growth and operational improvements. The firm’s management team brings experience in credit analysis, underwriting, and portfolio management. Stellus Capital Investment Corp is structured to comply with regulatory requirements applicable to business development companies, including diversification and distribution mandates. Its operations contribute to the broader financial ecosystem by enabling access to capital for mid-sized enterprises.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price action, with Stellus Capital Investment Corp currently valued at $10.12. It has traded within a range of $9.36 to $9.95, reflecting a daily price change of +2.7921%.

FAQ: Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM)

What is the current price of SCM stock?

Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s current price is $10.12.

Does SCM pay dividends?

The company pays dividends to shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SCM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Stellus Capital Investment Corp does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through regional partners.

What is SCM best known for?

The company is most famous for its business development company model focusing on middle-market lending.

What assets are typically shown together with SCM?

Commonly shown alongside SCM: Heartland Express Inc, Avery Dennison, Criteo S.A.