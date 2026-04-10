Trade Avery Dennison - AVY CFD

What is Avery Dennison (AVY)?

Avery Dennison Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of labeling and packaging materials. The company produces pressure-sensitive adhesive materials, labels, tags, and other identification solutions used in various industries including retail, logistics, healthcare, and automotive. Avery Dennison's products support branding, tracking, and information management applications. The company operates manufacturing facilities and sales offices worldwide, serving a diverse customer base. It invests in research and development to innovate sustainable materials and improve product performance. Avery Dennison emphasizes environmental responsibility by developing recyclable and biodegradable products. The company also provides digital printing and software solutions to complement its physical products. Its operations contribute to supply chain efficiency and product identification across multiple sectors.

Avery Dennison Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading, as Avery Dennison trades at $171.41. It has fluctuated within a range of $170.82 to $173.71 today, showing a daily move of -1.2597%.

FAQ: Avery Dennison (AVY)

What is the current price of AVY stock?

The current price stands at $171.41.

Does AVY pay dividends?

Avery Dennison pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AVY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Avery Dennison does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is AVY best known for?

Avery Dennison is most famous for its labeling and packaging materials.

What assets are typically shown together with AVY?

Commonly shown alongside AVY: BlackRock, Fox Factory Holding Corp, iShares MSCI Europe Health Care Sector UCITS ETF