HomeMarketsSharesBlackRock, Inc.

Trade BlackRock, Inc. - BLK CFD

998.59-0.06%
The chart shows the BLK stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 998.59, a high of 1000.59, and a low of 991.82.
Sell

993.59

Buy

998.59

5
Low: 991.82High: 1000.59
Sellers:
6.74157%
Buyers:
93.2584%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread5
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021346 %
(-$4.27)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02135%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000876 %
(-$0.18)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00088%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.01
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close998.51
Open997.95
1-Year Change13.64%
Day's Range991.82 - 1000.59

Trade BlackRock, Inc. - BLK CFD

What is BlackRock (BLK)?

BlackRock, Inc. is a global investment management corporation headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1988, it has grown to become one of the largest asset managers worldwide, offering a broad range of investment and technology services. The company provides solutions across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives, and real estate investment strategies. BlackRock serves institutional clients, financial professionals, and individual investors through its various platforms and subsidiaries. It is also known for its risk management system, Aladdin, which integrates portfolio management, trading, and operational tools. BlackRock operates globally, with offices in numerous countries, and plays a significant role in the financial markets by managing assets on behalf of pension funds, governments, foundations, and other entities.

BlackRock Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with BlackRock currently at $998.59. During the session, it has moved between $986.32 and $995.69, with a daily change of -0.3553%.

FAQ: BlackRock (BLK)

What is the current price of BLK stock?

BlackRock's stock is currently valued at $998.59.

Does BLK pay dividends?

BlackRock pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BLK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

BlackRock has an official regional office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is BLK best known for?

BlackRock is most famous for being a leading global asset management firm.

What assets are typically shown together with BLK?

Commonly shown alongside BLK: uniQure N.V., The York Water Co, Red Rock Resorts

Latest shares articles

BlackRock stock split
BlackRock stock split: what it means for traders
Stock splits can draw attention when reviewing the long-term history of large, publicly traded companies.
15:50, 19 December 2025
BlackRock stock forecast
BlackRock stock forecast: Third-party price targets
BlackRock (BLK) was trading at $1,176.38 as of 2:06pm (UTC) on 7 October 2025, within the day’s intraday range of $1,157.45-$1,182.10.
15:52, 13 October 2025
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BlackRock is the leading asset manager in the world, yet who are its biggest shareholders?
15:19, 9 April 2025
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