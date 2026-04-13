Trade BlackRock, Inc. - BLK CFD

What is BlackRock (BLK)?

BlackRock, Inc. is a global investment management corporation headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1988, it has grown to become one of the largest asset managers worldwide, offering a broad range of investment and technology services. The company provides solutions across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives, and real estate investment strategies. BlackRock serves institutional clients, financial professionals, and individual investors through its various platforms and subsidiaries. It is also known for its risk management system, Aladdin, which integrates portfolio management, trading, and operational tools. BlackRock operates globally, with offices in numerous countries, and plays a significant role in the financial markets by managing assets on behalf of pension funds, governments, foundations, and other entities.

BlackRock Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with BlackRock currently at $998.59. During the session, it has moved between $986.32 and $995.69, with a daily change of -0.3553%.

FAQ: BlackRock (BLK)

What is the current price of BLK stock?

BlackRock's stock is currently valued at $998.59.

Does BLK pay dividends?

BlackRock pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BLK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

BlackRock has an official regional office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is BLK best known for?

BlackRock is most famous for being a leading global asset management firm.

What assets are typically shown together with BLK?

Commonly shown alongside BLK: uniQure N.V., The York Water Co, Red Rock Resorts