Trade State Street - STT CFD

What is State Street (STT)?

State Street Corporation is a financial services and bank holding company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. It specializes in investment management, investment research and trading, and investment servicing. The company provides services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. State Street operates globally, serving clients such as mutual funds, pension funds, insurance companies, and endowments. Its offerings include custody, fund accounting, securities lending, and performance analytics. The company is recognized for its role in asset servicing and management, supporting a broad range of investment strategies. State Street's operations encompass a variety of financial services aimed at facilitating investment processes for institutional clients. It is considered one of the largest asset management firms and custodians worldwide, with a significant presence in the financial services industry.

State Street Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, with State Street currently at $142.84. It has fluctuated between $140.41 and $143.43, reflecting a daily change of +0.9179%.

FAQ: State Street (STT)

What is the current price of STT stock?

The last recorded price for State Street is $142.84.

Does STT pay dividends?

State Street pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does STT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

State Street has an official regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is STT best known for?

State Street is most famous for its financial services and asset management solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with STT?

Commonly shown alongside STT: Wallbox N.V., Trilogy Metals Inc, Eurofins