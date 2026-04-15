Trade Stanley Black And Decker - SWK CFD

What is Stanley Black (SWK)?

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is a diversified global provider of tools, storage solutions, and engineered fastening systems. The company operates through segments including tools and storage, industrial, and security. Stanley Black & Decker's product offerings encompass hand tools, power tools, accessories, and security products used in construction, industrial, and consumer markets. The company serves a wide range of customers including professionals, industrial manufacturers, and retail consumers. It emphasizes innovation, quality, and brand recognition in its product development and marketing. Stanley Black & Decker maintains a global manufacturing and distribution network, focusing on operational efficiency and sustainability practices. The company integrates technology and digital solutions to enhance product functionality and customer experience.

Stanley Black Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with Stanley Black trading at $67.38. The intraday range spans from $66.74 to $71.52 and reflects a daily change of -6.5317%.

FAQ: Stanley Black (SWK)

What is the current price of SWK stock?

Stanley Black's stock price is $67.38.

Does SWK pay dividends?

Stanley Black pays dividends to shareholders.

Does SWK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Stanley Black operates in the UAE through a subsidiary based in Dubai Industrial City.

What is SWK best known for?

Stanley Black is most famous for its tools and hardware products.

What assets are typically shown together with SWK?

Commonly shown alongside SWK: ENCE, COSCO SHP SG, UWM Holdings