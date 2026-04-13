Trade ENCE Energía y Celulosa, S.A. - ENC CFD

What is ENCE (ENC)?

ENCE is a Spanish company primarily engaged in the production of renewable energy and the manufacture of pulp. Its energy division focuses on generating electricity through biomass and other renewable sources, contributing to sustainable energy production. The pulp business involves the production of eucalyptus pulp, which is used in paper manufacturing and other industrial applications. ENCE operates plantations and industrial facilities to support its pulp production activities. The company emphasizes environmental sustainability and resource efficiency in its operations. It serves both domestic and international markets, supplying pulp to paper producers worldwide. ENCE's integration of renewable energy generation with pulp manufacturing positions it as a company involved in both industrial production and clean energy sectors.

ENCE Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity in ENCE, trading at €2.28. It has moved within a range of €2.24 to €2.26, marking a daily percentage change of -0.8811%.

FAQ: ENCE (ENC)

What is the current price of ENC stock?

ENCE's current price is €2.28.

Does ENC pay dividends?

ENCE pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ENC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ENCE has no official presence in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is ENC best known for?

ENCE is most famous for its production of renewable energy and pulp.

What assets are typically shown together with ENC?

Commonly shown alongside ENC: Mechanics Bancorp, CenterPoint Energy Inc, AJ Bell Plc