HomeMarkets overviewSharesCOSCO SHP SG

Trade COSCO SHP SG - F83sg CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-06-29T08:46:23+00:00
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.003
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
SGD 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.014124 %
(-SGD 2.83)

Trade size with leverage ~ SGD 20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ SGD 19,000.00

-0.01412%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
SGD 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.007794 %
(-SGD 1.56)

Trade size with leverage ~ SGD 20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ SGD 19,000.00

-0.00779%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencySGD
Min traded quantity100
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeSingapore
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close0.11
Open0.11
1-Year Change-10.57%
Day's Range0.11 - 0.111

Trade COSCO SHP SG - F83sg

What is COSCO SHP SG (F83sg)?

COSCO Shipping Singapore Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Corporation, one of the largest shipping conglomerates globally. The company operates in the maritime transportation sector, providing container shipping, logistics, and terminal operations services. It plays a significant role in facilitating international trade through its extensive network of shipping routes and port facilities. COSCO Shipping Singapore focuses on integrating shipping and logistics services to enhance supply chain efficiency. The company is involved in various segments including container shipping, dry bulk shipping, and tanker shipping, supporting diverse cargo transportation needs. It also engages in ship management and chartering activities. Headquartered in Singapore, the company benefits from the strategic location of the city-state, a major global maritime hub. COSCO Shipping Singapore contributes to the broader COSCO Shipping group's efforts in advancing maritime infrastructure and sustainable shipping practices. Its operations align with global standards for safety, environmental protection, and operational excellence.

COSCO SHP SG Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movement, with COSCO SHP SG priced at S$0.114. The price has ranged from S$0.111 to S$0.112 throughout the session, resulting in a daily change of -0.9009%.

FAQ: COSCO SHP SG (F83sg)

What is the current price of F83sg stock?

COSCO SHP SG's last traded price is S$0.114.

Does F83sg pay dividends?

COSCO SHP SG pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does F83sg have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

COSCO SHP SG has a registered presence in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

What is F83sg best known for?

COSCO SHP SG is most famous for its shipping and logistics services.

What assets are typically shown together with F83sg?

Commonly shown alongside F83sg: Schindler, SKF, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

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