Trade Mitsubishi Electric Corporation - 6503 CFD

What is Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (6503)?

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is a Japanese multinational electronics and electrical equipment manufacturing company. It produces a wide range of products including air conditioning systems, factory automation equipment, elevators and escalators, power systems, and transportation systems. The company serves various sectors such as industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Mitsubishi Electric is known for its technological innovation and integration of advanced electronics in its products. It operates worldwide, providing solutions that contribute to infrastructure development and industrial automation. The company also emphasizes sustainability and energy efficiency in its product designs and corporate practices.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest market dynamics, with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation trading at ¥5850.85. Its price has fluctuated from ¥5795.17 to ¥5910.18, showing a daily change of +0.3851%.

FAQ: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (6503)

What is the current price of 6503 stock?

The current price stands at ¥5850.85.

Does 6503 pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6503 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 6503 best known for?

The company is most famous for its electrical and electronic equipment products.

What assets are typically shown together with 6503?

Commonly shown alongside 6503: Eisai Co., Ltd., Banco de Sabadell, NerdWallet Inc