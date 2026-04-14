Trade Eisai Co., Ltd. - 4523 CFD

What is Eisai Co., Ltd. (4523)?

Eisai Co., Ltd. is a Japanese pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The company focuses on therapeutic areas such as oncology, neurology, and gastrointestinal diseases. Eisai develops prescription medicines and over-the-counter products aimed at addressing unmet medical needs. It operates globally, collaborating with healthcare providers, research institutions, and other pharmaceutical companies. Eisai places emphasis on innovation and patient-centric approaches in drug development. The company's activities contribute to advancements in medical science and the availability of treatments for various health conditions.

Eisai Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity with Eisai Co., Ltd. currently at ¥4882.1. During the session, it has shifted within ¥4855.9 to ¥4941.8, showing a daily change of -1.7154%.

FAQ: Eisai Co., Ltd. (4523)

What is the current price of 4523 stock?

The stock is currently priced at ¥4882.1.

Does 4523 pay dividends?

Eisai Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4523 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Eisai Co., Ltd. has a registered presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai Internet City.

What is 4523 best known for?

Eisai Co., Ltd. is most famous for pharmaceutical products focusing on neurology and oncology.

What assets are typically shown together with 4523?

Commonly shown alongside 4523: ATRenew Inc, Ramaco Resources Inc, Lightwave Logic, Inc.