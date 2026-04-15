Trade Sprout Social Inc - SPT CFD

What is Sprout Social (SPT)?

Sprout Social, Inc. is a software company that provides social media management solutions for businesses and organizations. Its platform offers tools for social media publishing, engagement, analytics, and customer care across multiple social networks. Sprout Social’s services enable users to schedule posts, monitor brand mentions, analyze audience interactions, and manage social media campaigns. The company targets marketing teams, customer service departments, and social media professionals seeking to optimize their online presence and communication strategies. Its software supports collaboration among team members and integrates with other business applications to enhance workflow. Sprout Social emphasizes data-driven insights to help clients measure social media performance and inform decision-making. The company operates on a subscription-based model, serving clients ranging from small businesses to large enterprises across various industries.

Sprout Social Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market dynamics, as Sprout Social reaches $5.57. It has shifted within the intraday bounds of $5.23 and $5.56, with a daily percentage change of +5.9501%.

FAQ: Sprout Social (SPT)

What is the current price of SPT stock?

The current trading price is $5.57.

Does SPT pay dividends?

Sprout Social does not pay dividends.

Does SPT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sprout Social operates via partners and distributors in the UAE and does not have an official regional office.

What is SPT best known for?

Sprout Social is most famous for its social media management and analytics software.

What assets are typically shown together with SPT?

Commonly shown alongside SPT: Amundi Euro Government Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF, SunCar Technology Group Inc, iShares S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF