Trade Sprinklr Inc - CXM CFD

What is Sprinklr Inc (CXM)?

Sprinklr Inc is a software company providing a customer experience management platform. Its solutions enable businesses to manage interactions with customers across multiple digital channels, including social media, messaging, and web. Sprinklr's platform integrates data analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation to help organizations improve customer engagement, marketing, and service operations. The company's technology supports enterprises in delivering consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading patterns, as Credo Technology Group Holding Limited stands at $5.49. The intraday range covers from $5.2 to $5.46, reflecting a daily percentage change of +0.7435%.

FAQ: Sprinklr Inc (CXM)

What is the current price of CXM stock?

Sprinklr Inc's current price is $5.49.

Does CXM pay dividends?

No dividends are paid by the company.

Does CXM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sprinklr Inc operates in the UAE through partners without an official office.

What is CXM best known for?

The company is most famous for its customer experience management software platform.

What assets are typically shown together with CXM?

Commonly shown alongside CXM: Post Holdings, iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF, Diageo - GBP