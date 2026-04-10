Trade Diageo PLC - DGE CFD

What is Diageo - GBP (DGE)?

Diageo is a multinational beverage alcohol company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. It is one of the world's largest producers of spirits and beers, with a portfolio that includes well-known brands across various categories such as whisky, vodka, rum, and beer. The company operates globally, with a presence in numerous countries and a diverse customer base. Diageo's business model focuses on brand development, marketing, and distribution, leveraging its extensive network to reach consumers worldwide. The company also invests in innovation and sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and promoting responsible drinking. Diageo's operations encompass production facilities, supply chain management, and sales channels, supporting its position in the competitive alcoholic beverages industry.

Diageo - GBP Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with Diageo - GBP priced at £14.495. The market has seen values between £14.415 and £14.715, with a daily percentage change of +0.3124%.

FAQ: Diageo - GBP (DGE)

What is the current price of DGE stock?

Diageo's last traded price is £14.495.

Does DGE pay dividends?

Diageo pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does DGE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Diageo has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is DGE best known for?

Diageo is most famous for its wide range of alcoholic beverages including brands like Johnnie Walker and Guinness.

What assets are typically shown together with DGE?

Commonly shown alongside DGE: Auckland International Airport Limited, Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF, STMicroelectronics