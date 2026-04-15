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Trade Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF - TUA CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-15 19:45:32
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.11
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$4.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close21.16
Open21.12
1-Year Change-0.05%
Day's Range21.09 - 21.15

Trade Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF - TUA CFD

What is Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA)?

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with exposure to short-term U.S. Treasury futures. The fund employs a strategy focused on managing interest rate risk and seeking to capture returns from short-term government debt instruments. It typically invests in futures contracts linked to U.S. Treasury securities with shorter maturities, aiming to offer a balance between income generation and risk management. The fund is structured to appeal to investors looking for a conservative fixed-income investment option with a focus on liquidity and capital preservation. It operates within the broader fixed-income market and is subject to risks associated with interest rate fluctuations, government debt, and futures contracts. The management of the fund involves continuous monitoring of market conditions to adjust its holdings in line with its investment objectives. This ETF serves as a tool for portfolio diversification, particularly for those seeking exposure to U.S. government debt markets with a short-term horizon.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading, as Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF is priced at $21.23. It has fluctuated within a range of $21.09 to $21.15 and shows a daily change of -0.1418%.

FAQ: Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA)

What is the current price of TUA stock?

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF's price is $21.23.

Does TUA pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends.

Does TUA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The Simplify ETF issuer does not maintain a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is TUA best known for?

The fund is most famous for its strategy focused on short-term U.S. Treasury futures.

What assets are typically shown together with TUA?

Commonly shown alongside TUA: Rambus Inc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Integer Holdings Corp

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