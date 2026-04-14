Trade Sony Corporation - ADR - SNE CFD

What is Sony Corporation - ADR (SNE)?

Sony Corporation is a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Japan, known for its diversified business operations in electronics, gaming, entertainment, and financial services. The company manufactures a range of consumer and professional electronic products including audio and video devices, imaging equipment, and semiconductors. Sony is also a major player in the gaming industry through its PlayStation brand, offering consoles, software, and network services. Additionally, Sony operates in the music, motion pictures, and television production sectors, contributing significantly to global entertainment content. The company’s financial services division provides life insurance and banking services primarily in Japan. Sony's integrated approach combines technology innovation with content creation, supporting its position as a prominent global corporation in multiple industries.

Sony Corporation - ADR Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Sony Corporation - ADR's market activity, currently at $21.04. During the day, the price ranged between $20.65 and $20.94 with a daily change of -0.2383%.

FAQ: Sony Corporation - ADR (SNE)

What is the current price of SNE stock?

Sony Corporation - ADR's current price is $21.04.

Does SNE pay dividends?

Sony Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SNE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sony Corporation has a registered presence in the UAE with offices in Dubai Internet City.

What is SNE best known for?

Sony Corporation is most famous for its consumer electronics and entertainment products.

What assets are typically shown together with SNE?

Commonly shown alongside SNE: Cadiz, Peoples Bancorp Inc/OH, Smurfit WestRock PLC - US