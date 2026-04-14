Trade Smurfit WestRock PLC - US - SW CFD

What is Smurfit WestRock PLC - US (SW)?

Smurfit WestRock PLC is a multinational company operating in the paper-based packaging industry. It specializes in the production of containerboard and corrugated packaging products, serving various sectors including food and beverage, consumer goods, and industrial markets. The company was formed through the combination of two established entities in the packaging industry, bringing together extensive expertise and resources. Its operations encompass a wide geographic footprint, with manufacturing facilities and distribution networks designed to support global customers. Smurfit WestRock PLC focuses on sustainable packaging solutions, emphasizing recycling and environmental responsibility in its production processes. The company invests in innovation to improve packaging performance and reduce environmental impact. It serves a diverse client base, ranging from small businesses to large multinational corporations. The company’s organizational structure integrates various business units to optimize efficiency and customer service. Smurfit WestRock PLC plays a significant role in the packaging supply chain, contributing to the development of materials that protect products and facilitate transportation.

Smurfit WestRock PLC - US Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, with Regional Management Corp currently at $42.03. Its price fluctuated between $41.7 and $42.38, showing a daily change percentage of -0.0713%.

FAQ: Smurfit WestRock PLC - US (SW)

What is the current price of SW stock?

Smurfit WestRock PLC - US is currently priced at $42.03.

Does SW pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Smurfit WestRock PLC has an official regional office in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

What is SW best known for?

Smurfit WestRock PLC is most famous for its paper-based packaging solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with SW?

Commonly shown alongside SW: Rogers Corp, Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Ninety One Group