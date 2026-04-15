Trade Rogers Corp - ROG CFD

What is Rogers Corp (ROG)?

Rogers Corporation is an American company specializing in engineered materials and components. It develops and manufactures high-performance elastomeric materials, specialty foams, and advanced composites used in various industries including electronics, automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications. The company is recognized for its expertise in materials science, providing solutions that enhance performance, reliability, and efficiency. Rogers Corporation operates globally, serving customers with products designed for thermal management, electrical insulation, and vibration damping. Its product portfolio includes flexible circuit materials, high-frequency laminates, and specialty foams. The company emphasizes innovation and technical support to meet the evolving needs of its markets. It maintains research and development facilities to advance material technologies and collaborates with industry partners to address complex engineering challenges. Rogers Corporation's operations encompass manufacturing, sales, and distribution networks that support its diverse customer base across multiple sectors.

Rogers Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Dutch Bros Inc. currently at $117.14. During the session, it has moved between $113.98 and $117.45, with a daily change of -0.3673%.

FAQ: Rogers Corp (ROG)

What is the current price of ROG stock?

The last price of Rogers Corp is $117.14.

Does ROG pay dividends?

Rogers Corp pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ROG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Rogers Corp does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors in the region.

What is ROG best known for?

Rogers Corp is most famous for its engineered materials used in electronics and industrial applications.

What assets are typically shown together with ROG?

Commonly shown alongside ROG: Kemper Corporation, HUUUGE Inc, Live Nation