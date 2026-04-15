Trade Sonoco Products Co - SON CFD

What is Sonoco Products Co (SON)?

Sonoco Products Co is a global provider of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and packaging supply chain services. The company offers a diverse range of packaging solutions including rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, and protective packaging materials. Its products serve various industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, and industrial sectors. The company emphasizes innovation in sustainable packaging and operational efficiency. With a broad geographic presence, it supplies packaging solutions designed to meet customer needs while addressing environmental considerations.

Sonoco Products Co Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market transactions, with Essent Group Ltd at $55.14. It has moved within a daily range of $54 to $55.48, showing a daily change percentage of +0.5473%.

FAQ: Sonoco Products Co (SON)

What is the current price of SON stock?

The last traded price is $55.14.

Does SON pay dividends?

Sonoco Products Co pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SON have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sonoco Products Co operates in the UAE through local distributors and does not maintain an official office or subsidiary.

What is SON best known for?

The company is most famous for its diversified packaging products and solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with SON?

Commonly shown alongside SON: Maisons du Monde, Artivion Inc, iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF