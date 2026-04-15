Trade Sims Limited - SGMau CFD

What is Sims Limited (SGMau)?

Sims Limited is a global leader in metal and electronics recycling, operating across multiple continents. The company specializes in the collection, processing, and sale of recycled ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as electronic waste. Founded in the early 20th century, Sims Limited has developed a comprehensive network of facilities that support sustainable resource management and circular economy principles. Its operations encompass scrap metal recycling, electronic waste recovery, and the provision of recycled raw materials to various industries. The company serves a diverse customer base, including manufacturing, construction, and industrial sectors, contributing to waste reduction and environmental conservation. With a focus on innovation and regulatory compliance, Sims Limited integrates advanced technologies to enhance recycling efficiency and material recovery. The company also emphasizes corporate responsibility, maintaining initiatives that address environmental impact, community engagement, and workplace safety. Sims Limited's longstanding presence in the recycling industry reflects its commitment to sustainable practices and resource stewardship.

Sims Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, with Sims Limited currently at A$20.12. It has fluctuated between A$20.04 and A$20.85, reflecting a change of -2.3844% during the session.

FAQ: Sims Limited (SGMau)

What is the current price of SGMau stock?

The last traded price is A$20.12.

Does SGMau pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SGMau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sims Limited operates through partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is SGMau best known for?

Sims Limited is most famous for its global metal recycling and environmental services.

What assets are typically shown together with SGMau?

Commonly shown alongside SGMau: Neos Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond Etf, Assa Abloy, Xtrackers MSCI World Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF