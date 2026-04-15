Trade Simon Prop Group - SPG CFD

What is Simon Property (SPG)?

Simon Property Group is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development, and management of retail real estate properties. The company primarily focuses on shopping malls, premium outlets, and community/lifestyle centers across the United States and internationally. Established in the mid-1990s, Simon Property Group has grown to become one of the largest retail real estate owners in the world. Its portfolio includes a diverse range of properties that serve various consumer markets and demographics. The company generates revenue through leasing retail space to tenants, property management services, and development projects. Simon Property Group is known for its emphasis on maintaining high-quality properties and adapting to evolving retail trends. It also engages in joint ventures and partnerships to expand its real estate holdings. The company plays a significant role in the retail real estate sector by providing spaces that support a wide array of retailers and contribute to local economies.

Simon Property Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market trades, as Simon Property trades at $202.02. Session prices have ranged from $199 to $202.15, with a daily percentage move of -0.3453%.

FAQ: Simon Property (SPG)

What is the current price of SPG stock?

Simon Property's current stock price is $202.02.

Does SPG pay dividends?

Simon Property pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does SPG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Simon Property has a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is SPG best known for?

Simon Property is most famous for its ownership and management of retail real estate properties.

What assets are typically shown together with SPG?

Commonly shown alongside SPG: OceanFirst Financial Corp, Uniphar PLC (Euronext Dublin), Coeur Mining, Inc.