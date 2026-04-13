Trade Coeur Mining, Inc. - CDE CFD

What is Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)?

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a precious metals mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. Founded in 1928, the company operates several mining properties primarily located in North America and South America. Its portfolio includes both underground and open-pit mines, with a focus on sustainable mining practices and resource optimization. Coeur Mining's operations encompass various stages of the mining process, from extraction to processing and reclamation. The company emphasizes environmental stewardship and community engagement as part of its operational framework. It also invests in exploration activities to identify new mineral resources and extend the life of its existing assets. Coeur Mining has established itself as a significant player in the precious metals sector, contributing to the supply of gold and silver for industrial, investment, and jewelry markets. The company maintains a commitment to safety, regulatory compliance, and responsible resource management throughout its operations.

Coeur Mining, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market exchanges as Coeur Mining, Inc. trades at $20.04. The price today has moved between $19.56 and $19.93, with a daily change percentage of -1.4399%.

FAQ: Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)

What is the current price of CDE stock?

The current price stands at $20.04.

Does CDE pay dividends?

Coeur Mining, Inc. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CDE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Coeur Mining, Inc. operates in the UAE through partnerships and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is CDE best known for?

The company is most famous for mining precious metals including silver and gold.

What assets are typically shown together with CDE?

Commonly shown alongside CDE: Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF, PKP Cargo SA, Tokyu Corporation