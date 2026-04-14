Trade Shionogi & Co., Ltd. - 4507 CFD

What is Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (4507)?

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is a Japanese pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The company focuses on therapeutic areas such as infectious diseases, pain management, and central nervous system disorders. Shionogi conducts extensive research activities aimed at discovering new medicines and improving existing treatments. It operates manufacturing facilities and maintains a global presence through partnerships and collaborations. The company emphasizes innovation and patient-focused healthcare solutions. Shionogi's contributions to the pharmaceutical industry include the development of therapies addressing critical health challenges.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. priced at ¥3353.3. It has oscillated between ¥3338.8 and ¥3393.2, registering a daily change of -1.1575%.

FAQ: Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (4507)

What is the current price of 4507 stock?

The current price is ¥3353.3.

Does 4507 pay dividends?

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4507 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. operates through partners and distributors and does not have an official regional office in the UAE.

What is 4507 best known for?

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is most famous for pharmaceutical products focusing on infectious diseases.

What assets are typically shown together with 4507?

Commonly shown alongside 4507: Evommune, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp, Royal Gold