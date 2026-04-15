Trade Sherwin Williams - SHW CFD

What is Sherwin-Williams (SHW)?

Sherwin-Williams is an American company specializing in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Founded in 1866, the company has grown to become one of the largest producers of paints and coatings worldwide. Its product portfolio includes architectural paints, protective and marine coatings, automotive finishes, and industrial coatings. Sherwin-Williams operates through a network of company-operated stores, distributors, and dealers, serving diverse markets such as construction, manufacturing, and automotive sectors. The company emphasizes research and development to innovate and improve its product offerings, focusing on performance, durability, and environmental considerations. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams maintains a global presence with operations and facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Its business strategy involves expanding its market reach through acquisitions and organic growth, aiming to meet the evolving needs of its customers while adhering to regulatory standards and sustainability practices.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, as Sherwin-Williams trades at $327.56. Its price has varied between $326.01 and $334.2, showing a daily percentage change of -2.0103%.

FAQ: Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

What is the current price of SHW stock?

Sherwin-Williams is currently priced at $327.56.

Does SHW pay dividends?

Sherwin-Williams pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SHW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sherwin-Williams has a registered presence in the UAE, including operations in Dubai Industrial City.

What is SHW best known for?

Sherwin-Williams is most famous for its coatings and paint products.

What assets are typically shown together with SHW?

Commonly shown alongside SHW: Norwood Financial Corp, ProKidney Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF