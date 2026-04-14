Trade Sharp Corporation - 6753 CFD

What is Sharp Corporation (6753)?

Sharp Corporation is a Japanese multinational corporation that specializes in designing and manufacturing electronic products. Founded in 1912, the company has developed a diverse portfolio that includes consumer electronics, home appliances, and information technology products. Sharp is recognized for its innovations in display technologies, particularly liquid crystal displays (LCDs), and has contributed significantly to advancements in solar energy solutions. The company operates globally, serving both individual consumers and business clients through a variety of product lines such as televisions, audio equipment, mobile phones, and office solutions. Sharp's operations encompass research and development, manufacturing, and sales, with a focus on integrating cutting-edge technology into its offerings. The corporation has also engaged in strategic partnerships and collaborations to enhance its technological capabilities and market presence. Sharp's headquarters are located in Osaka, Japan, and it maintains a network of subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide to support its business activities across multiple regions.

Sharp Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the current trading session, with Sharp Corporation priced at ¥588.4. During the session, prices have fluctuated between ¥584.6 and ¥595.5, with a daily change of -0.2381%.

FAQ: Sharp Corporation (6753)

What is the current price of 6753 stock?

Sharp Corporation's current price is ¥588.4.

Does 6753 pay dividends?

Sharp Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6753 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sharp Corporation operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is 6753 best known for?

Sharp Corporation is most famous for its display technologies and consumer electronics.

What assets are typically shown together with 6753?

Commonly shown alongside 6753: Dutch Bros Inc., GWA Group Limited, Pfizer Inc