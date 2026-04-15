Trade GWA Group Limited - GWAau CFD

What is GWA Group Limited (GWAau)?

GWA Group Limited is an Australian company engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building fixtures and fittings. Its product range includes bathroom and kitchen fixtures, door hardware, and ventilation solutions. The company supplies products to residential, commercial, and industrial construction markets. GWA Group operates through various brands and distribution channels, focusing on product innovation, quality, and compliance with building standards. Its operations encompass manufacturing facilities and supply chain management to support market demand. The company plays a role in the building materials industry by providing essential components for construction and renovation projects.

GWA Group Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the day's trading range, with GWA Group Limited at A$2.093. Prices have fluctuated from A$2.077 to A$2.097, accompanied by a daily change of -0.4792%.

FAQ: GWA Group Limited (GWAau)

What is the current price of GWAau stock?

GWA Group Limited's last price is A$2.093.

Does GWAau pay dividends?

GWA Group Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GWAau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

GWA Group Limited does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is GWAau best known for?

The company is most famous for its bathroom and kitchen fixtures.

What assets are typically shown together with GWAau?

Commonly shown alongside GWAau: SUSS MicroTec SE, Janus Henderson Group PLC, Compass Minerals International Inc