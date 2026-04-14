Trade SECOM CO., LTD. - 9735 CFD

What is SECOM CO., LTD. (9735)?

SECOM Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company specializing in security services and systems. Established in the mid-20th century, it has grown to become one of the leading providers of integrated security solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers a range of services including electronic security systems, alarm monitoring, and security personnel deployment for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. SECOM also provides disaster prevention and management services, leveraging advanced technology to enhance safety and security. Its operations extend beyond traditional security, encompassing healthcare and environmental services, reflecting a diversified approach to safety and well-being. The company is recognized for its innovation in security technology, including the development of remote monitoring and response systems. SECOM's business model integrates technology with human resources to deliver comprehensive security solutions. It maintains a significant presence in Japan and has expanded its services to other countries, adapting to various market needs and regulatory environments.

SECOM CO., LTD. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current intraday activity as SECOM CO., LTD. stands at ¥6048. The trading range today has spanned from ¥6016.2 to ¥6113.9, with a percentage change of -0.3781% so far.

FAQ: SECOM CO., LTD. (9735)

What is the current price of 9735 stock?

The stock is currently priced at ¥6048.

Does 9735 pay dividends?

SECOM CO., LTD. distributes dividends to its investors.

Does 9735 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

SECOM CO., LTD. maintains a registered presence in the UAE through partnerships and authorized representatives but does not have a direct regional office or subsidiary in Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

What is 9735 best known for?

SECOM CO., LTD. is most famous for its security services and integrated security systems.

What assets are typically shown together with 9735?

Commonly shown alongside 9735: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF, LifeMD Inc