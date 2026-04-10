Trade Seb - SK CFD

What is Seb (SK)?

SEB Group is a French multinational company specializing in small domestic equipment. Established in 1857, the company designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of household appliances and cookware products. Its portfolio includes brands such as Tefal, Moulinex, Rowenta, Krups, and Lagostina, covering categories like cooking, food preparation, ironing, and cleaning. SEB Group focuses on innovation and quality to meet consumer needs in both professional and domestic markets. The company operates globally, with a strong presence in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It emphasizes sustainability and environmental responsibility in its product development and manufacturing processes. SEB Group's products are distributed through various retail channels, including specialty stores, mass merchandisers, and e-commerce platforms.

Seb Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activities for Seb now at €47.75. The price has moved within the limits of €47.2 and €48.15, showing a daily percentage change of +1.2752%.

FAQ: Seb (SK)

What is the current price of SK stock?

Seb's last price is €47.75.

Does SK pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Seb operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is SK best known for?

Seb is most famous for its small domestic appliances and cookware products.

What assets are typically shown together with SK?

Commonly shown alongside SK: Telefonica, EHang Holdings Limited, Alexandria RE Equities