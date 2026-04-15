Trade Savers Value Village Inc - SVV CFD

What is Savers Value Village Inc (SVV)?

Savers Value Village Inc is a global operator of thrift stores that sells secondhand clothing, accessories, and household goods. The company partners with nonprofit organizations to source donated items, which are then sold in its retail locations. This model supports charitable causes by providing funding through the sale of donated goods. Savers Value Village Inc operates stores primarily in North America, offering a wide range of products at affordable prices. The company's business approach emphasizes sustainability and community engagement by promoting reuse and recycling of goods. It manages a network of retail outlets that cater to consumers seeking value-oriented merchandise. The company also focuses on maintaining efficient operations and strong relationships with its nonprofit partners. Its retail stores are typically located in urban and suburban areas, serving diverse customer bases. Savers Value Village Inc plays a role in the broader thrift and resale industry by facilitating the redistribution of used items and supporting charitable initiatives.

Savers Value Village Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing session activity, with Savers Value Village Inc currently at $8.41. It has moved between $8.18 and $8.68, reflecting a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: Savers Value Village Inc (SVV)

What is the current price of SVV stock?

Savers Value Village Inc is trading at $8.41.

Does SVV pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SVV have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Savers Value Village Inc does not maintain an official presence in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is SVV best known for?

It is most famous for operating thrift stores specializing in secondhand goods.

What assets are typically shown together with SVV?

Commonly shown alongside SVV: SGH Limited, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Rambus Inc