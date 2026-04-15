Trade SGH Limited - SGH CFD

What is SGH Limited (SGH)?

SGH Limited is a Singapore-based company engaged in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. It operates through various business segments including healthcare services, pharmaceutical distribution, and medical supplies. The company provides a range of healthcare products and services, catering to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare institutions. SGH Limited is involved in the distribution of pharmaceutical products and medical devices, supporting the healthcare infrastructure in its operating regions. The company also offers clinical and diagnostic services, contributing to patient care and medical research. With a focus on the healthcare industry, SGH Limited plays a role in enhancing medical service delivery and accessibility. Its operations encompass supply chain management for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, aiming to ensure efficient distribution channels. The company’s activities support both public and private healthcare sectors, reflecting its integrated approach to healthcare solutions. SGH Limited's business model emphasizes collaboration with healthcare providers and suppliers to maintain quality and reliability in its offerings.

SGH Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading activity, showing SGH Limited at A$41.492. The share price has ranged from A$40.929 to A$42.357, with a daily percentage change of -1.6133%.

FAQ: SGH Limited (SGH)

What is the current price of SGH stock?

SGH Limited is trading at A$41.492.

Does SGH pay dividends?

SGH Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SGH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

SGH Limited has a registered presence in the UAE with an office in Dubai Internet City.

What is SGH best known for?

SGH Limited is most famous for its healthcare services and hospital management in Australia.

What assets are typically shown together with SGH?

Commonly shown alongside SGH: Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Tencent