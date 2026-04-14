Trade Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. - 6305 CFD

What is Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (6305)?

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company that manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment. The company produces a range of machinery including hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mining dump trucks. It operates globally with manufacturing facilities and sales networks across multiple regions. Hitachi Construction Machinery focuses on technological innovation, efficiency, and environmental considerations in its product development. The company is part of the broader Hitachi Group and serves construction, mining, and infrastructure industries. Its headquarters are located in Tokyo, Japan.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading environment, with Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. currently at ¥5623.9. It has seen price swings from ¥5583.5 to ¥5702.3 during the session, with a daily change of -1.2863%.

FAQ: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (6305)

What is the current price of 6305 stock?

The stock price closed at ¥5623.9.

Does 6305 pay dividends?

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6305 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City within the UAE.

What is 6305 best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing construction and mining machinery.

What assets are typically shown together with 6305?

Commonly shown alongside 6305: Atkore Inc, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Byggmax