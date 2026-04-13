Trade First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund - FVD CFD

What is First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)?

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund is an investment fund that seeks to track the performance of a specific dividend-focused index. The fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies that are included in the underlying index, which emphasizes companies with a history of consistent dividend payments. The investment strategy focuses on value-oriented stocks that demonstrate financial stability and dividend growth potential. The fund is structured to provide investors with exposure to dividend-paying companies across various sectors. It employs a passive management approach, aiming to replicate the index’s composition and performance. The fund is designed to offer a combination of income generation and potential capital appreciation. It is managed by an asset management firm that oversees portfolio construction, rebalancing, and compliance with investment guidelines. The fund is available to individual and institutional investors seeking dividend-focused equity exposure.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the session’s activity for HB Fuller Co, now trading at $47.91. Its price has ranged between $47.49 and $47.82, with a daily change percentage of -0.1044%.

FAQ: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

What is the current price of FVD stock?

The last recorded price is $47.91.

Does FVD pay dividends?

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund distributes dividends to investors.

Does FVD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The fund does not maintain a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is FVD best known for?

It is most famous for tracking dividend-paying stocks using the Value Line methodology.

What assets are typically shown together with FVD?

Commonly shown alongside FVD: TOBII, Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, Nordea