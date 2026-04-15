Trade Rural Funds Group - RFFau CFD

What is Rural Funds Group (RFFau)?

Rural Funds Group is an Australian agricultural real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and managing rural properties. The company primarily focuses on farmland and related assets, including cropping, livestock, and horticultural properties. Its portfolio is diversified across various agricultural sectors, aiming to provide stable income through long-term leases to agricultural operators. The group operates with an emphasis on sustainable land management practices and seeks to maintain the productivity and environmental health of its properties. Rural Funds Group engages in active asset management to optimize the value and performance of its holdings. The company plays a role in connecting investors with the agricultural sector by providing exposure to rural land assets. Its operations contribute to the broader agricultural economy by supporting farming activities through property ownership and management. The group is structured to facilitate investment in rural real estate, with governance and management aligned to oversee agricultural property assets efficiently.

Rural Funds Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading activity, with Rural Funds Group priced at A$2.023. Prices have ranged from A$1.997 to A$2.027 today, with a daily percentage change of +0.5008%.

FAQ: Rural Funds Group (RFFau)

What is the current price of RFFau stock?

The current trading price is A$2.023.

Does RFFau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RFFau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Rural Funds Group does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is RFFau best known for?

The company is most famous for agricultural and rural property investment management.

What assets are typically shown together with RFFau?

Commonly shown alongside RFFau: Wix.com Ltd, Champion Iron, Carpenter Technology Corp