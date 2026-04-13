Trade Carpenter Technology Corp - CRS CFD

What is Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)?

Carpenter Technology Corporation is an American company specializing in the production of specialty alloys and engineered materials. Founded in 1889, the company has developed expertise in the manufacture of high-performance metals used in various industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, energy, and medical sectors. Carpenter Technology's product portfolio includes stainless steels, titanium alloys, and other advanced metal materials designed to meet demanding performance requirements. The company operates manufacturing facilities and service centers that provide processing, distribution, and technical support services. Its materials are utilized in critical applications such as aircraft engine components, medical implants, and industrial machinery. Carpenter Technology emphasizes research and development to innovate and improve its alloy offerings, focusing on enhancing material properties like strength, corrosion resistance, and durability. The company serves a global customer base, maintaining a presence in multiple regions to support diverse industrial needs. Its operations integrate metallurgical expertise with advanced manufacturing technologies to deliver specialized metal solutions.

Carpenter Technology Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market movements, as Central Pacific Financial Corp trades at $439.44. The intraday range has been from $424.29 to $441.55 with a daily percentage change of +0.9969%.

FAQ: Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)

What is the current price of CRS stock?

Carpenter Technology Corp is currently priced at $439.44.

Does CRS pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CRS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Carpenter Technology Corp operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is CRS best known for?

It is most famous for producing specialty alloys and engineered materials.

What assets are typically shown together with CRS?

Commonly shown alongside CRS: Global X FinTech ETF, D-Wave Quantum Inc, Five9 Inc