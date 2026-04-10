Trade Roche Holding AG-BR - RO CFD

What is Roche Holding AG (Bearer) (RO)?

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company that operates worldwide, primarily focusing on pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. Founded in 1896, the company has established itself as a leader in biotechnology and medical research. Roche's operations encompass the development, production, and marketing of prescription medicines and diagnostic tests. The company is recognized for its contributions to oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology, and neuroscience. Roche also invests significantly in personalized healthcare, aiming to tailor treatments based on individual patient profiles. Its diagnostics division provides a wide range of products, including instruments and reagents for clinical laboratories, as well as point-of-care testing solutions. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Roche maintains a global presence through subsidiaries and partnerships. The company emphasizes innovation, research and development, and collaboration with academic institutions and other organizations to advance medical science. Roche's integrated approach combines pharmaceuticals and diagnostics to improve patient outcomes and support healthcare systems worldwide.

Roche Holding AG (Bearer) Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market action, with Roche Holding AG (Bearer) holding at ₣329.73. The day's price has shifted between ₣327.27 and ₣332.66, accounting for a daily change of +0.6141%.

FAQ: Roche Holding AG (Bearer) (RO)

What is the current price of RO stock?

The last traded price is ₣329.73.

Does RO pay dividends?

Roche Holding AG (Bearer) pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does RO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Roche Holding AG has a registered office in the UAE and operates within Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is RO best known for?

Roche Holding AG is most famous for its pharmaceuticals and diagnostics leadership.

What assets are typically shown together with RO?

Commonly shown alongside RO: Kite Realty Group Trust, Tenet, Titan Cement International SA