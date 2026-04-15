Trade Robert Half - RHI CFD

What is Robert Half (RHI)?

Robert Half International Inc. is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. Founded in 1948, the company specializes in providing skilled professionals for various industries including finance, accounting, technology, legal, and administrative sectors. Robert Half operates through several divisions, such as Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, Robert Half Technology, and Robert Half Legal, each catering to specific staffing needs. The firm offers temporary, full-time, and project-based staffing solutions, as well as consulting services. It serves a diverse client base ranging from small businesses to large multinational corporations. Robert Half is recognized for its extensive network of offices and its use of technology to match candidates with job opportunities. The company also publishes salary guides and industry reports that provide insights into employment trends and compensation benchmarks. Its business model focuses on connecting qualified professionals with employers seeking specialized talent across various sectors.

Robert Half Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, as Robert Half shows a price of $27.66. Its intraday price fluctuated between $25.23 and $27.7, with a daily change of +8.8863%.

FAQ: Robert Half (RHI)

What is the current price of RHI stock?

Robert Half is currently priced at $27.66.

Does RHI pay dividends?

Robert Half pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RHI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Robert Half operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is RHI best known for?

Robert Half is most famous for its professional staffing and consulting services.

What assets are typically shown together with RHI?

Commonly shown alongside RHI: McDonald's, Luceco PLC, Computershare Limited