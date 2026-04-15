Trade Rio Tinto - RIOau CFD

What is Rio Tinto (RIOau)?

Rio Tinto is a multinational mining corporation headquartered in Australia and the United Kingdom. It is engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of a wide range of mineral resources including iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, and uranium. Rio Tinto operates large-scale mining projects and infrastructure worldwide, with significant activities in Australia, North America, and Africa. The company emphasizes sustainable mining practices, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. It invests in technology and innovation to improve operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Rio Tinto plays a major role in the global supply of essential minerals used in construction, manufacturing, and energy sectors.

Rio Tinto Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the ongoing market stance, with Rio Tinto currently priced at A$174.05. It has shifted within a range of A$172.82 to A$175.37, with a daily change of -0.0975%.

FAQ: Rio Tinto (RIOau)

What is the current price of RIOau stock?

Rio Tinto's current share price is A$174.05.

Does RIOau pay dividends?

Rio Tinto pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RIOau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Rio Tinto has an official presence in the UAE with offices located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is RIOau best known for?

The company is most famous for its global mining and metals production.

What assets are typically shown together with RIOau?

Commonly shown alongside RIOau: Hera, Manulife Financial Corp (CA), Adairs Limited